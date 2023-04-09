Telos Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,165 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.88.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $211.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.75. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($7.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

