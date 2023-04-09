Telos Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck VietnamETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 211,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 93,902 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck VietnamETF in the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck VietnamETF during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,597,000. Finally, TPB Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors now owns 219,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 18,374 shares during the period.

VanEck VietnamETF Price Performance

VanEck VietnamETF stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.15.

VanEck VietnamETF Profile

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

