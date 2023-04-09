Telos Capital Management Inc. Takes $328,000 Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,707 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 135.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $159.85 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $171.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.49 and its 200 day moving average is $130.28. The company has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $2,293,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,054.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $2,293,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,054.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.51, for a total value of $251,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,912,592.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 322,687 shares of company stock valued at $47,155,276. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.20.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

