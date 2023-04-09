Telos Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,199 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $829,935,000 after buying an additional 154,413 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,004,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $637,253,000 after purchasing an additional 63,907 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,224,697 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,890,000 after purchasing an additional 74,236 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $435,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen cut their target price on Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.4 %

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,426 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMAT opened at $114.45 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $125.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.60. The stock has a market cap of $96.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Articles

