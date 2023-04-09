Telos Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $178.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $161.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.99.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.