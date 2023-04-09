Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE)

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.50 price target on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.92.
VWE opened at $1.09 on Thursday. Vintage Wine Estates has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.24 million, a PE ratio of -36.32 and a beta of 1.35.
Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Cameron Hughes, Clos Pegase, B.R. Cohn, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Kunde, Cherry Pie, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.
