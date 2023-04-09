Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE)

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.92.

Vintage Wine Estates Stock Performance

VWE opened at $1.09 on Thursday. Vintage Wine Estates has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.24 million, a PE ratio of -36.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates by 7,240.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 41.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Cameron Hughes, Clos Pegase, B.R. Cohn, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Kunde, Cherry Pie, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.

