TenX Keane Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:TENKU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 12th

TenX Keane Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:TENKU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, April 12th. TenX Keane Acquisition had issued 6,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 14th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

TenX Keane Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ TENKU opened at $10.75 on Friday. TenX Keane Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TenX Keane Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TenX Keane Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,068,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,324,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,324,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in TenX Keane Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,136,000.

About TenX Keane Acquisition

TenX Keane Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses operating in Asia, excluding companies located or operating in mainland China, Hong Kong, or Macau.

