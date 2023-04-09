Terra Price Hits $1.35 on Top Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00004836 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra has a market capitalization of $329.26 million and approximately $274.66 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003462 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000041 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001516 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 243,615,837 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

