Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2023

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRHGet Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $105,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,159,050 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,844,000 after acquiring an additional 646,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after purchasing an additional 585,944 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,604,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $1,317,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth $36,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $110.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.64 and its 200 day moving average is $98.86. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $110.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRHGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.42%.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.