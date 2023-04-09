Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $105,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,159,050 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 0.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,844,000 after acquiring an additional 646,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after purchasing an additional 585,944 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,604,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $1,317,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth $36,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $110.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.64 and its 200 day moving average is $98.86. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $110.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.42%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

