TH International (NASDAQ:THCH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $43.71 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:THCH opened at $4.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93. TH International has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $8.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TH International in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,549,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TH International in the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in TH International during the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TH International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in TH International in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. As of September 28, 2022, it had approximately 460 coffee shops across the People's Republic of China. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

