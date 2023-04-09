The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stake Raised by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,700,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,200,463,000 after buying an additional 275,168 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,028,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,192,000 after acquiring an additional 49,793 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,897,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,253,000 after acquiring an additional 22,466 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Allstate by 384.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,764 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 41.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,333,000 after purchasing an additional 759,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $115.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $103.20 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.23.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -66.92%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.54.

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

