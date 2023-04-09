The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Cut by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $211.37 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.87 and its 200-day moving average is $183.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($7.69) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.88.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.