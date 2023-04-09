The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,984,000 after acquiring an additional 32,653 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 111,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,017,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.27.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $49.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.58. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The company has a market cap of $88.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.83 per share, with a total value of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 120,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

