The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Holdings Lowered by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 99,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 32,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 41,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,966,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,873,000 after buying an additional 103,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.55.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE KO opened at $62.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $271.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.44. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

