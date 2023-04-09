The Community Financial Co. (TCFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th.

Community Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Community Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 13.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Community Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TCFC opened at $32.67 on Friday. Community Financial has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $41.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.17.

Institutional Trading of Community Financial

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Community Financial had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.06 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,388,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Community Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $574,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Community Financial by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Community Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TCFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Community Financial from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

Featured Stories

