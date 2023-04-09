The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,183 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 6.4% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $47,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $288.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $300.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

