The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Stake Increased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 807.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,371 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth $234,000. Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 366,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after buying an additional 52,706 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on IPG shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,094.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $586,658.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,094.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IPG opened at $36.99 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.10%.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

