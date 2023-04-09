The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Shares Sold by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,763 shares during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 31.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,335,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,283,471.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,335,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,283,471.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 432,401 shares of company stock worth $32,256,528. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.23. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $35.41.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.14 million.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

