The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stake Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.08.

Insider Activity

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.4 %

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock opened at $121.88 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $188.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.10.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.