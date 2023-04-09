The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,257 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $78.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.63. The company has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Stories

