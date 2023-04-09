THG’s (THG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of THG (LON:THG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 55 ($0.68) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities reissued a sell rating on shares of THG in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of THG in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of THG in a report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, THG presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 55 ($0.68).

Get THG alerts:

THG Stock Up 2.1 %

THG stock opened at GBX 65.02 ($0.81) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 60.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 56.48. THG has a 12 month low of GBX 31.15 ($0.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 159.24 ($1.98). The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £845.26 million, a P/E ratio of -382.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.08.

THG Company Profile

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.