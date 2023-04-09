Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $155.98

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$155.98 and traded as high as C$176.61. Thomson Reuters shares last traded at C$176.38, with a volume of 161,453 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRI shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$165.00 to C$161.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.
Thomson Reuters Stock Up 0.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$167.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$156.04. The company has a market cap of C$83.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.28.
Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.652 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.
Thomson Reuters Company Profile
Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.
See Also
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.