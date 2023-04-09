THOR Industries, Inc. (THO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th.

THOR Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. THOR Industries has a payout ratio of 24.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect THOR Industries to earn $7.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

NYSE THO opened at $76.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. THOR Industries has a 1 year low of $66.26 and a 1 year high of $105.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.60). THOR Industries had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that THOR Industries will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in THOR Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 4.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 883.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in THOR Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on THO. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

About THOR Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

