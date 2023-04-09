Threadgill Financial LLC Invests $122,000 in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Threadgill Financial LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Regis at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regis by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 631,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Regis by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 28,778 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Regis by 392.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 550,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 438,707 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Regis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $848,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regis by 530.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 197,999 shares during the period. 30.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regis Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of RGS opened at $1.08 on Friday. Regis Co. has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regis ( NYSE:RGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.97 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regis Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RGS shares. Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regis in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

