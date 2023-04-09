Threadgill Financial LLC Invests $28,000 in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 380.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYG. Barclays raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 58 ($0.72) in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.75) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.76) in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

Shares of LYG opened at $2.39 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.076 dividend. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 5%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.92%.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

