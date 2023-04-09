Threadgill Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 26.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $254.69 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $277.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.50.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDX. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.44.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

