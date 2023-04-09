Threadgill Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 6,088 Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,369.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,258,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,258 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,033,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,899,000 after buying an additional 671,046 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,630.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 650,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after buying an additional 626,714 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 666,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,151,000 after acquiring an additional 495,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,597,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.85 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $49.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.33.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.