Threadgill Financial LLC Takes Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMBS. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 238.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,481,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,293,000 after buying an additional 1,043,848 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 725,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 618,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,336,000 after acquiring an additional 59,938 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 135.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 550,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,459,000 after purchasing an additional 316,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 188.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 78,903 shares during the period.

CMBS stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $49.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.15.

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

