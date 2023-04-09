Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Announces None Dividend of $0.23

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2321 per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This is an increase from TIM’s previous None dividend of $0.08.

TIM Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TIMB opened at $12.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. TIM has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.81.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. TIM had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that TIM will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in TIM by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 22,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TIM by 41.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 139,387 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TIM by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 396,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 18,067 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TIM by 0.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in TIM by 3.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 3.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on TIM from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th.

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

