Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Announces None Dividend of $0.23

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2321 per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This is an increase from TIM’s previous None dividend of $0.08.
TIM Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of TIMB opened at $12.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. TIM has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.81.
TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. TIM had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that TIM will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on TIM from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th.
TIM Company Profile
TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
