Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Announces None Dividend of $0.23

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2321 per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This is a boost from TIM’s previous None dividend of $0.08.

TIM Trading Up 1.1 %

TIMB stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. TIM has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. TIM had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Analysts expect that TIM will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TIM by 4.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in TIM by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TIM by 315.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of TIM by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TIM by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TIM from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th.

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

