Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Announces None Dividend of $0.23

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2321 per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This is a boost from TIM’s previous None dividend of $0.08.
TIM Trading Up 1.1 %
TIMB stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. TIM has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.
TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. TIM had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Analysts expect that TIM will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TIM from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th.
TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
