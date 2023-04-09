Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Purchased by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TITN. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 3.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ TITN opened at $26.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.23. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $47.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.90 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 20.81%. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stan K. Erickson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $89,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,049.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TITN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

About Titan Machinery

(Get Rating)

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TITN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.