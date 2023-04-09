Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF) Trading Down 4.2%

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDIF – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.12. 191,806 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 690,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company has a market cap of $13.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.28.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

