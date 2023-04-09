Titanium Transp Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (TSE:TTN)

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Titanium Transp in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast expects that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year. Raymond James also issued estimates for Titanium Transp’s FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Titanium Transp in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Titanium Transp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

