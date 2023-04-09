Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $103.84

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$103.84 and traded as high as C$106.57. Toromont Industries shares last traded at C$104.63, with a volume of 129,842 shares changing hands.
TIH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$121.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toromont Industries from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$123.71.
The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$109.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$103.86.
Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.
