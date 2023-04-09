Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires 300 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in CDW were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CDW by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW opened at $185.50 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $215.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.81. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.86.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

