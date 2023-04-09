Tower Bridge Advisors Boosts Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 368.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 16.8% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 43,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 24.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,168. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $435.70 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $488.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.14.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.08.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

