Tower Bridge Advisors Cuts Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in State Street were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in State Street by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of State Street by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in State Street by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in State Street by 83.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,872,000 after acquiring an additional 553,285 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of STT stock opened at $76.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. State Street had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.