Tower Bridge Advisors Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,549 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.
PayPal Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of PayPal stock opened at $74.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.24 and its 200 day moving average is $78.80. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $114.34. The firm has a market cap of $84.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.
PayPal Profile
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
