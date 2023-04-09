Tower Bridge Advisors Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,549 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $74.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.24 and its 200 day moving average is $78.80. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $114.34. The firm has a market cap of $84.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

