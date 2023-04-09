Tower Bridge Advisors Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $708,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $270.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.55 and a 200-day moving average of $180.89. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $280.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 237,773 shares of company stock valued at $42,648,450. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a $270.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.67.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

