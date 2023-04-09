Tower Bridge Advisors Lowers Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,540 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 162,223 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $9,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 28,252 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 215,729 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $12,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,527 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. Wolfe Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

CTSH stock opened at $60.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.52. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $89.32.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

