Tower Bridge Advisors Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,096 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 379,167 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,988,000 after acquiring an additional 52,596 shares in the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 22,745 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,174 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Huber Research assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney stock opened at $99.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $182.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $133.59.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.