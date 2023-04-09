Tower Bridge Advisors Makes New $237,000 Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter worth about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.44.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

Nucor Price Performance

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,025.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,025.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $145.53 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.13. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.56.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.10%.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Articles

