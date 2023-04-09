Tower Bridge Advisors Makes New Investment in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,707,780,000 after acquiring an additional 820,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,308,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,621,096,000 after purchasing an additional 440,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,333,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,728,998,000 after purchasing an additional 325,772 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,069,000 after buying an additional 1,296,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,057,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,465,000 after buying an additional 45,606 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE WEC opened at $98.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

