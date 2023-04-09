Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases Shares of 3,200 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 129.5% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $72.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.41. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $72.79. The company has a market cap of $224.23 billion, a PE ratio of 67.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 180.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZN. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.