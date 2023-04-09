Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 1,970 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,789.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $111.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $124.83.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.83%.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $94.50 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.58.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

