Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 333 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $361.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $344.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.95.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

