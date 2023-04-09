Tower Bridge Advisors Takes Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in International Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Up 0.9 %

International Paper stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.65. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

