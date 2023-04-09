Tower Bridge Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,775 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 729,457 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $89,855,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $185.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.66. The company has a market cap of $585.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $364.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Argus dropped their price target on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

