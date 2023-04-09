Traxx (TRAXX) Price Hits $0.0319 on Major Exchanges

Traxx (TRAXX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. In the last week, Traxx has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One Traxx token can currently be purchased for $0.0319 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. Traxx has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $382,725.10 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Traxx Profile

Traxx’s genesis date was March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,845,574 tokens. Traxx’s official website is tokentraxx.com. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Traxx

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

