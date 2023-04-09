Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,703 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% in the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,027 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,051,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,952,000 after purchasing an additional 246,210 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,783,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,928,000 after purchasing an additional 307,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,561,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,045,000 after buying an additional 741,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,129,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,300,000 after buying an additional 75,903 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $71.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.99. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $73.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

